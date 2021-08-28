RedBall (RBAC) falls 0.20% for August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBAC - Market Data & News Trade

RedBall Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE: RBAC) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $9.76. After opening the day at $9.75, shares of RedBall fluctuated between $9.78 and $9.75. 137,199 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 188,567. Friday's activity brought RedBall’s market cap to $561,200,000.

About RedBall Acquisition Corp - Class A

RedBall Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RBAC) is a new blank-check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the company intends to focus on businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors, with a focus on professional sports franchises, which complement our management team’s expertise and will benefit from our strategic and hands-on operational leadership. Our management team represents a unique combination of operating, investing, financial and transactional experience.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

