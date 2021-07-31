Red Violet (RDVT) falls 2.47% in Light Trading on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDVT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Red Violet Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RDVT) stock fell $0.61, accounting for a 2.47% decrease. Red Violet opened at $24.56 before trading between $24.74 and $23.94 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Red Violet’s market cap fall to $295,515,893 on 5,269 shares -below their 30-day average of 22,927.

About Red Violet Inc

Red Violet builds proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Its technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Its solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Its intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Its solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society.

