Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Climbs 4.28% on March 9

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: RRR) rose 4.28% Wednesday.

As of 12:15:08 est, Red Rock Resorts is currently sitting at $43.93 and has climbed $1.8 so far today.

Red Rock Resorts has moved 9.66% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.47% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ('Station Casinos'). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegasvalley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

