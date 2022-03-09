Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Gains 7.78% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RRGB - Market Data & News Trade

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has risen $1.01 (7.78%) and is currently sitting at $13.99, as of 12:15:32 est on March 9.

342,167 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 20.47% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.88% over the last 30 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is set to release earnings on 2022-03-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers visit the company profile.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

To get more information on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles