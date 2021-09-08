Red River Bancshares (RRBI) falls 1.19% on Strong Volume September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RRBI - Market Data & News Trade

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: RRBI) shares fell 1.19%, or $0.6 per share, to close Tuesday at $50.05. After opening the day at $50.66, shares of Red River Bancshares fluctuated between $51.35 and $49.22. 7,985 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,901. Tuesday's activity brought Red River Bancshares’s market cap to $364,187,974.

Red River Bancshares is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana..

About Red River Bancshares Inc

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. The bank was founded by a group of experienced, relationship-oriented bankers and business leaders who are committed to their customers and the communities they serve. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout the state. Banking centers are located in the following markets: Central Louisiana, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest Louisiana, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest Louisiana, which includes the Lake Charles MSA and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

