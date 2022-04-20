Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Climbs 1.21% for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RRBI - Market Data & News Trade

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares gained 1.21% today on 5,054 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 8,833 shares traded.

After today’s close at $54.20 the company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

Red River Bancshares has moved 0.24% so far this year.

About Red River Bancshares Inc

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. The bank was founded by a group of experienced, relationship-oriented bankers and business leaders who are committed to their customers and the communities they serve. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout the state. Banking centers are located in the following markets: Central Louisiana, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest Louisiana, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest Louisiana, which includes the Lake Charles MSA and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

