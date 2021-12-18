Red Cat (RCAT) falls 7.08% for December 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCAT - Market Data & News

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 7.08%, or $0.155 per share, to close Friday at $2.04. After opening the day at $2.10, shares of Red Cat fluctuated between $2.12 and $2.02. 490,250 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 857,527. Friday's activity brought Red Cat’s market cap to $109,239,056.

Red Cat is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona..

About Red Cat Holdings Inc

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its three wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution (

