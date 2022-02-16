Recursion (RXRX) falls 2.35% in Light Trading on February 16

Today, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 2.35% decrease. Recursion opened at $11.88 before trading between $11.88 and $11.20 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Recursion’s market cap fall to $1,853,682,708 on 664,345 shares -below their 30-day average of 987,699.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

