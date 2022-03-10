Recro Pharma (REPH) Gains 4.21% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REPH - Market Data & News Trade

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) shares are up 4.21%, or $0.08 per share, as on 12:05:22 est today. Since opening at $1.90, 82,590 shares of Recro Pharma exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.99 and $1.86.

This year the company is up 11.11%.

Recro Pharma anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Recro Pharma Inc

Recro Pharma Inc. is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a leading CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

