Reconnology (RCON) falls 2.76% on Moderate Volume July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCON - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Recon Technology Ltd - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: RCON) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 2.76% decrease. Reconnology opened at $3.21 before trading between $3.25 and $3.06 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Reconnology’s market cap fall to $85,172,799 on 1,147,251 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,833,550.

About Recon Technology Ltd - Class A

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a China non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China'slargest oil exploration companies, Sinopec and The China National Petroleum Corporation, with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients.

Visit Recon Technology Ltd - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Recon Technology Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Recon Technology Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer