Recon (RCON) Gains 2.83% on March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCON - Market Data & News Trade

Recon Technology Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: RCON) has gained $0.03 (2.83%) and is currently sitting at $1.09, as of 12:13:42 est on March 22.

203,309 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 7.82% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 9.84% over the last 30 days.

Recon expects its next earnings on 2022-04-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Recon visit the company profile.

About Recon Technology Ltd - Class A

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a China non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China'slargest oil exploration companies, Sinopec and The China National Petroleum Corporation, with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients.

