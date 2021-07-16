Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) gains 0.17% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange utg - Market Data & News

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE: UTG) shares gained 0.17%, or $0.061 per share, to close Thursday at $35.11. After opening the day at $35.00, shares of Reaves Utilityome Fund fluctuated between $35.11 and $34.86. 214,467 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 233,369. Thursday's activity brought Reaves Utilityome Fund’s market cap to $1,955,575,260.

Reaves Utilityome Fund is headquartered in Denver, Colorado..

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The Reaves Utility Income Fund is a publicly listed closed-end fund with an emphasis on paying a high distribution to shareholders though dividends and capital gains generated by the Fund’s investments. The Fund invests in infrastructure stocks, predominantly utilities. Reaves Asset Management is the Investment Advisor to the Fund.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

