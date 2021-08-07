Reata (RETA) falls 4.07% to Close at $124.29 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RETA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: RETA) stock fell $5.27, accounting for a 4.07% decrease. Reata opened at $130.36 before trading between $131.50 and $124.11 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Reata’s market cap fall to $3,898,768,493 on 230,021 shares -above their 30-day average of 224,729.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

