Reading (RDI) Drops 2.58% on May 9

Reading International Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: RDI) has lost $0.102 (2.58%) and is currently sitting at $3.85, as of 12:04:40 est on May 9.

33,272 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 1.00% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.82% over the last 30 days.

Reading anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Reading International Inc - Class A

Reading International Inc., an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

