RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) falls 0.94% for July 30

Today, RCM Technologies, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: RCMT) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.94% decrease. RCM, opened at $4.20 before trading between $4.29 and $4.13 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw RCM,’s market cap fall to $46,574,153 on 125,362 shares -below their 30-day average of 230,907.

About RCM Technologies, Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

