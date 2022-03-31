RCM (RCMT) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCMT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 31.

Ahead of the market's open, RCM stock has climbed 17.60% from the previous session’s close.

RCM was down $0.23 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About RCM Technologies, Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

