RCI Hospitality (RICK) falls 1.94% for October 22

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) shares fell 1.94%, or $1.38 per share, to close Friday at $69.80. After opening the day at $70.82, shares of RCI Hospitality fluctuated between $70.82 and $69.41. 29,550 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 47,969. Friday's activity brought RCI Hospitality’s market cap to $628,193,718.

RCI Hospitality is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

