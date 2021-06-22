RBC Bearings Inc. (ROLL) gains 3.0780% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROLL - Market Data & News Trade

RBC Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ: ROLL) shares gained 3.0780% to end trading Monday at $196.55 per share - a net change of $5.87. Shares traded between $197.11 and $185.73 throughout the day.

About RBC Bearings Inc.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

