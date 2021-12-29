Rbb Fund - Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) falls 0.20% for December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMFC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Rbb Fund Inc - Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Inc’s (CBOE: TMFC) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Rbb Fund - Motley Fool 100 Index ETF opened at $44.75 before trading between $44.75 and $44.40 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Rbb Fund - Motley Fool 100 Index ETF’s market cap fall to $579,410,000 on 22,518 shares -below their 30-day average of 47,579.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

