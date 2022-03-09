Raytheon (RTX) Rises 4.05% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) are up 4.05% Wednesday.

As of 12:17:36 est, Raytheon sits at $98.76 and has risen $3.84 so far today.

Raytheon has moved 2.55% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.83% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ? Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ? the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

