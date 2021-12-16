Raytheon (RTX) falls 0.08% on Moderate Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Raytheon Technologies Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: RTX) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.08% decrease. Raytheon opened at $83.46 before trading between $83.72 and $82.07 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Raytheon’s market cap fall to $124,876,167,015 on 5,388,296 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,564,101.

Raytheon employs around 195000 people with a head office in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ? Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ? the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

