Rayonier (RYN) falls 0.41% in Active Trading on January 7

Today, Rayonier Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: RYN) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Rayonier opened at $38.88 before trading between $39.17 and $38.31 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Rayonier’s market cap fall to $5,494,716,078 on 515,661 shares -above their 30-day average of 494,841.

About Rayonier Inc.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

