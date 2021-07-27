Raven Industries, (RAVN) falls 0.48% in Light Trading on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAVN - Market Data & News Trade

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shares fell 0.48%, or $0.28 per share, to close Monday at $58.40. After opening the day at $58.66, shares of Raven Industries, fluctuated between $59.17 and $58.34. 428,631 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 650,491. Monday's activity brought Raven Industries,’s market cap to $2,097,590,001.

Raven Industries, is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota..

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company's groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service.

Visit Raven Industries, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Raven Industries, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Raven Industries, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer