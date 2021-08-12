Rave Restaurant (RAVE) falls 0.74% to Close at $1.34 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAVE - Market Data & News Trade

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 0.74%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.34. After opening the day at $1.34, shares of Rave Restaurant fluctuated between $1.35 and $1.32. 49,089 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 274,740. Wednesday's activity brought Rave Restaurant’s market cap to $24,126,571.

About Rave Restaurant Group Inc

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group owns, operates and franchises over 200 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

