RAPT (RAPT) Falls 5.71% on July 29

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has fallen $1.07 (5.71%) and sits at $17.52, as of 12:07:26 est on July 29.

180,058 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 18.21% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 3.94% over the last 30 days.

RAPT expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About RAPT Therapeutics Inc

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

