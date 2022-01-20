RAPT (RAPT) falls 4.61% for January 19

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT), a South San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $23.61 Wednesday after losing $1.14 (4.61%) on volume of 349,107 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.50 to a low of $23.52 while RAPT’s market cap now stands at $697,582,429.

About RAPT Therapeutics Inc

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

