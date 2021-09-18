Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) falls 1.42% on Strong Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RNGR - Market Data & News Trade

Ranger Energy Services Inc - Class A (NYSE: RNGR), a Houston, Texas, company, fell to close at $8.35 Friday after losing $0.12 (1.42%) on volume of 31,688 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.40 to a low of $8.01 while Ranger Energy Services’s market cap now stands at $92,105,176.

Ranger Energy Services currently has roughly 10000 employees.

About Ranger Energy Services Inc - Class A

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

