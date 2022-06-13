Rand Capital (RAND) Falls 5.10% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAND - Market Data & News Trade

Today Rand Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: RAND) is trading 5.10% lower.

The latest price, as of 10:44:45 est, was $14.51. Rand Capital dropped $0.78 so far today.

158 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Rand Capital has moved YTD 8.17%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Rand Capital Corp.

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC.

