Ralph Lauren (RL) falls 4.21% in Active Trading on November 26

Today, Ralph Lauren Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: RL) stock fell $5.12, accounting for a 4.21% decrease. Ralph Lauren opened at $115.84 before trading between $117.56 and $114.01 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Ralph Lauren’s market cap fall to $8,511,090,749 on 1,055,621 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,033,830.

Ralph Lauren employs around 18250 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Ralph Lauren Corp - Class A

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

