Rain (RAIN) Drops 7.76% on March 11

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) moved 7.76% Friday.

As of 12:14:25 est, Rain is currently sitting at $6.59 and has moved $0.53 per share in trading so far.

Rain has moved 9.54% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 46.97% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

