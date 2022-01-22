Rain (RAIN) drops 10.17% for January 21

Today, Rain Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RAIN) stock dropped $1.03, accounting for a 10.17% decrease. Rain opened at $9.91 before trading between $10.29 and $8.96 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Rain’s market cap fall to $240,847,389 on 86,523 shares -below their 30-day average of 103,412.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

