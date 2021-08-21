Rafael (RFL) drops 13.15% to Close at $38.58 on August 20

Rafael Holdings Inc - Class B (NYSE: RFL) shares dropped 13.15%, or $5.84 per share, to close Friday at $38.58. After opening the day at $40.50, shares of Rafael fluctuated between $43.07 and $35.20. 754,702 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 78,781. Friday's activity brought Rafael’s market cap to $653,055,928.

About Rafael Holdings Inc - Class B

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism.

