Radius Health (RDUS) falls 3.47% in Light Trading on January 11

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS), a Waltham, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $6.68 Tuesday after losing $0.24 (3.47%) on volume of 766,346 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.92 to a low of $6.63 while Radius Health’s market cap now stands at $316,245,963.

About Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health Inc. is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine and other therapeutics. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

