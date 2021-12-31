Radiant Logistics, (RLGT) falls 0.96% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLGT - Market Data & News

Today, Radiant Logistics, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: RLGT) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.96% decrease. Radiant Logistics, opened at $7.25 before trading between $7.32 and $7.19 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Radiant Logistics,’s market cap fall to $358,519,882 on 97,527 shares -below their 30-day average of 196,376.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

