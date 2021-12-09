Radcom (RDCM) falls 1.95% on Moderate Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDCM - Market Data & News Trade

Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares fell 1.95%, or $0.2201 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.09. After opening the day at $11.28, shares of Radcom fluctuated between $11.28 and $11.07. 1,647 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,582. Wednesday's activity brought Radcom’s market cap to $154,499,847.

Radcom is headquartered in 24 Raoul Wallenberg St, Tel Aviv Yafo, and employs more than 192 people.

About Radcom

RADCOM is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

