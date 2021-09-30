Radcom (RDCM) falls 0.18% in Light Trading on September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDCM - Market Data & News Trade

Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM), a 24 Raoul Wallenberg St, Tel Aviv Yafo, company, fell to close at $11.04 Wednesday after losing $0.02 (0.18%) on volume of 897 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.10 to a low of $11.00 while Radcom’s market cap now stands at $153,803,274.

Radcom currently has roughly 192 employees.

About Radcom

RADCOM is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization.

