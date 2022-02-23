Ra Medical Systems (RMED) falls 4.76% in Light Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMED - Market Data & News

Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) shares fell 4.76%, or $0.017 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.34. After opening the day at $0.35, shares of Ra Medical Systems fluctuated between $0.37 and $0.34. 2,240,815 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,275,964. Wednesday's activity brought Ra Medical Systems’s market cap to $2,390,120.

Ra Medical Systems is headquartered in Carlsbad, California..

About Ra Medical Systems Inc

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017, the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical's core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

