R1 RCM (RCM) falls 0.50% on Moderate Volume December 3

Today, R1 RCM Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RCM) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.50% decrease. R1 RCM opened at $24.53 before trading between $24.58 and $23.85 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw R1 RCM’s market cap fall to $6,679,158,135 on 801,156 shares -below their 30-day average of 813,414.

About R1 RCM Inc

R1 RCM Inc. is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

