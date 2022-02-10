Quotient (QUOT) drops 11.50% in Active Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QUOT - Market Data & News Trade

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) shares dropped 11.50%, or $0.83 per share, to close Thursday at $6.39. After opening the day at $6.00, shares of Quotient fluctuated between $6.62 and $5.90. 2,672,214 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,258,306. Thursday's activity brought Quotient’s market cap to $603,354,395.

Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California..

About Quotient Technology Inc

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. The company uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. The company serves hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

