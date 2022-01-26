Quotient (QTNT) falls 9.71% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QTNT - Market Data & News Trade

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell 9.71%, or $0.17 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.92. After opening the day at $1.71, shares of Quotient fluctuated between $1.75 and $1.57. 2,243,449 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 525,517. Tuesday's activity brought Quotient’s market cap to $161,623,368.

Quotient is headquartered in Eysins, Vaud..

About Quotient Ltd

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient's proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world's first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Visit Quotient Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Quotient Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Quotient Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022 Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century