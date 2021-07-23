Qumu Corp (QUMU) gains 3.05% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QUMU - Market Data & News Trade

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares gained 3.05%, or $0.08 per share, to close Thursday at $2.70. After opening the day at $2.73, shares of Qumu fluctuated between $2.73 and $2.60. 436,913 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,061,708. Thursday's activity brought Qumu’s market cap to $47,497,787.

Qumu is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

About Qumu Corp

Qumu is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

