Quhuo (QH) Falls 5.90% on March 7

Shares of Quhuo Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: QH) are down 5.90% Monday.

As of 12:02:25 est, Quhuo sits at $0.64 and has fallen $0.0401 so far today.

Quhuo has moved 16.06% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 38.74% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Quhuo Ltd - ADR

Quhuo Limited provides IT services. The Company offers technological infrastructure for workers and service companies. Quhuo serves customers in China.

