Quest Resource (QRHC) Falls 9.16% on June 13

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) are down 9.16% Monday.

As of 12:01:09 est, Quest Resource sits at $3.87 and has fallen $0.39 per share in trading so far.

Quest Resource has moved 16.31% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 38.62% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

