Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) drops 10.96% for July 15

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares dropped 10.96%, or $0.78 per share, to close Thursday at $6.34. After opening the day at $7.12, shares of Quest Resource fluctuated between $7.27 and $6.22. 222,162 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 173,154. Thursday's activity brought Quest Resource’s market cap to $118,687,881.

Quest Resource is headquartered in The Colony, Texas..

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

