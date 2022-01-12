Quest Diagnostics, (DGX) falls 1.08% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGX - Market Data & News Trade

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) shares fell 1.08%, or $1.72 per share, to close Tuesday at $157.88. After opening the day at $159.28, shares of Quest Diagnostics, fluctuated between $160.01 and $155.48. 776,716 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,084,177. Tuesday's activity brought Quest Diagnostics,’s market cap to $19,367,892,845.

Quest Diagnostics, is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, and employs more than 47000 people.

About Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

