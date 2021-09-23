Quest Diagnostics, (DGX) falls 1.06% to Close at $152.71 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGX - Market Data & News Trade

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX), a Secaucus, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $152.71 Wednesday after losing $1.63 (1.06%) on volume of 1,334,580 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $154.97 to a low of $152.24 while Quest Diagnostics,’s market cap now stands at $18,658,223,707.

Quest Diagnostics, currently has roughly 47000 employees.

About Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

