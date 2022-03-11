Qudian (QD) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QD - Market Data & News Trade

Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE:QD) has already risen $0.02 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.71, Qudian has moved 2.82% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 13.38% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Qudian investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:26:00 est.

About Qudian Inc - ADR

Qudian Inc. ('Qudian') is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.

