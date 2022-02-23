QuantumScape (QS) falls 4.47% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, QuantumScape Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: QS) stock fell $0.66, accounting for a 4.47% decrease. QuantumScape opened at $14.91 before trading between $15.18 and $14.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw QuantumScape’s market cap fall to $4,755,472,615 on 8,722,056 shares -above their 30-day average of 8,128,204.

About QuantumScape Corp - Class A

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

