Quantum (QMCO) falls 0.71% in Light Trading on January 4

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO), a San Jose, California, company, fell to close at $5.60 Tuesday after losing $0.04 (0.71%) on volume of 158,646 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.71 to a low of $5.52 while Quantum’s market cap now stands at $332,752,129.

About Quantum Corp

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

