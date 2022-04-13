Quanterix (QTRX) Drops 1.57% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QTRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) are down 1.57% Wednesday.

As of 12:10:39 est, Quanterix is currently sitting at $27.59 and dropped $0.44 so far today.

Quanterix has moved 7.67% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.08% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Quanterix Corp

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

